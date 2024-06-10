Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

DE traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $369.61. 39,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,593. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

