Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$15.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$14.52 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.05%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

