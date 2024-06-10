Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 727348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

