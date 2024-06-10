Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.16

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 169735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kirby Hill sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $314,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,280.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

