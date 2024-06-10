SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

