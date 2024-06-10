Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.85 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solitario Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solitario Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Further Reading

