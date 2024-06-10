Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.