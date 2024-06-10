South Street Advisors LLC Buys 685 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 3.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.1%

BHP Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 101,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,570. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.



