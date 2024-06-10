South Street Advisors LLC Purchases 9,004 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. KBR comprises approximately 2.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of KBR worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in KBR by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

