South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,452,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,188,000 after buying an additional 145,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $696.84. 184,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,657. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.02. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

