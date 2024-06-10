South Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 2.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.