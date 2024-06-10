South Street Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

CP stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 145,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

