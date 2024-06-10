South Street Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 4.6% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 144.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 527,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,649. The stock has a market cap of $637.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $143.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.