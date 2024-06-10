SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 110.3% during the third quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $388.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.