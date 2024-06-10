SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $211.60 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

