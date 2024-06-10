Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Spire has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $67.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Spire

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.