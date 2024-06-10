StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $129.04 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,744.40 or 0.05378908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 34,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,461 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 34,461.60624512. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,755.09275014 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,409,527.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

