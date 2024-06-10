Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $112.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.48. 1,753,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,238,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
