Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.31 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.69 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.