Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.37% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

SHYD opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

