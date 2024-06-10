StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $452.19 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,399,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

