StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.85 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

