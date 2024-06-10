Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%.

STRM opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

