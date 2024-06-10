Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SOTDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3188 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of SOTDY stock opened at C$14.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.99. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$14.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
