Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $127,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $568.91. 154,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,881. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

