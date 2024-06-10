Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,901 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Targa Resources worth $191,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $118.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

