Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $153,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TDY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.23. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

