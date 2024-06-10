Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $140.90 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $146.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

