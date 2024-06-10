Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $685.33

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $685.33 and last traded at $684.27, with a volume of 38763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $582.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 460 shares of company stock valued at $255,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 244.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

