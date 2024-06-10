The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.55% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $29,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

