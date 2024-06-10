The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $132.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

