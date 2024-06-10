The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after buying an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 509,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

