The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:KR opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

