The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entegris were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $130.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.