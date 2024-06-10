Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $93.48

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.48, but opened at $100.45. Tidewater shares last traded at $104.96, with a volume of 121,954 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tidewater Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 24,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $2,619,886.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,554.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,260 shares of company stock worth $56,302,715. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tidewater by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 239,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

