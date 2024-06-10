tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 3%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 2,288,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 386,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TBLD
tinyBuild Stock Down 3.0 %
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than tinyBuild
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Top 3 Stocks Driving the Industrial Sector’s Anticipated Breakout
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Dell Technologies Stock Gives Near-Term Pain for Long-Term Gain
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- When GameStop Stock Spikes, Here’s the 7 Meme Stocks That Follow
Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.