tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Down 3%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 2,288,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 386,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £19.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.16.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

