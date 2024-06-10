Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.70

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 59756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Titan International Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan International news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 637,123 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 69,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,564,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

