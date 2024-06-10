Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 3,808 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after buying an additional 256,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $134.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,697 shares of company stock valued at $28,731,215. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

