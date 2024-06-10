Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 380.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

BBY stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.