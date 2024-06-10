Transcontinental Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (TSE:TCL)

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$692.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

