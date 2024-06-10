Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and $902,825.99 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.00 or 0.00673107 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00054078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00079989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001180 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1489122 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $916,786.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

