Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives $38.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.