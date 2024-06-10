US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Position Boosted by Dorsal Capital Management LP

Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for approximately 7.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned 2.03% of US Foods worth $227,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in US Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $53.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

