V.F. Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

