Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.23

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 2058768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

