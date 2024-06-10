Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.59% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $313,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock remained flat at $48.25 during trading on Monday. 94,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,248. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

