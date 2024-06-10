Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $217,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.92. 77,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

