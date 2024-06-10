Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VOOG stock opened at $320.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $322.64.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
