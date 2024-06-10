Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 7.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 165,642 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.