Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $264.18

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $264.18 and last traded at $261.77, with a volume of 21563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.00.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,452 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

